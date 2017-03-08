Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto events

6 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto, it's International Women's Day. There's an action-packed burlesque show to celebrate as well as the New Ideas Theatre festival and a Frank + Oak warehouse sale to keep you busy.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Fempocalypse
      March 8
      Fempocalypse
      This cabaret celebrates and investigates what it means to be a woman when it feels like the world is ending. You'll see comedy, dance, burlesque and more.
      Ernest Balmer Studio
    • New Ideas Festival
      March 8-26
      New Ideas Festival
      The 29th annual New Ideas Festival is a three-week, juried celebration of original writing, works-in-progress, and experimental theatre.
      Alumnae Theatre
    • Frank & Oak Warehouse Sale
      March 8-12
      Frank & Oak Warehouse Sale
      Montreal's Frank + Oak fills a massive room with discounted clothing. Find outerwear, footwear and everything in between for up to 80 percent off.
      533 College Street
    • Matthew Good
      March 8
      Matthew Good
      After reworking a batch of his songs into nearly unrecognizable compositions, Matt Good is touring the “revisited” version of his chart-topping breakout Beautiful Midnight.
      Danforth Music Hall
    • Ban This Series
      March 8
      Ban This Series
      This is a free documentary series from the seven countries originally included in Trump's travel ban. Tonight's feature films is Beats of the Antonov from Sudan.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Let's Talk About It
      March 8
      Let's Talk About It
      Celebrate International Women's Day with a cocktail reception and documentary screening, followed by an engaging panel discussion about this powerful documentary by Deepa Mehta.
      The Revue Cinema
    Lead photo by

    Aria Evans part of Fempocalypse
