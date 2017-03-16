5 things to do in Toronto today
Today in Toronto, it's St. Patrick's Day eve, so enjoy the calm before the green storm with great concerts, film screenings and casual drinks on this chilly Thursday. Tomorrow is a whole other story.
Eric Sehr
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
Weekend events in Toronto March 17-19 2017
6 things to do in Toronto today
10 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto March 10-12 2017
8 things to do in Toronto today