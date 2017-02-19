The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events in Toronto this week will get you outside with the annual Winter Stations art installation and IceFest. But if you want to stay indoors, check out a free screening of the Oscars with a bunch of drunk drag queens.
Tired of watching people argue on TV? Head to the Gladstone and watch folks verbally duke it out. Host Eli Burnstein (of Spelling Bae infamy) will pit two teams of two against each other. No experience needed.
There's only one place you need to be to watch the Oscars and it's with a bunch of friends and some drunk drag queens. Get there at 7 p.m. for the red carpet, Allysin Chaynes hosts with guests and drinks. So many drinks.