8 things to do in Toronto today

Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Today in Toronto you can either see an art show, a couple of great concerts, colour some x-rated drawings, or party like the 13-year-old rock star you never got to be at The Drake's teen dream, building-wide coming-of-age birthday party. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at the Drake

