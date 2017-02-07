5 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto we get loud. There's a new wave punk show from Priests, who are causing a stir in the music world right now and Toronto's Bald Britney are opening. There's also Harry Potter trivia if you're looking for a quieter night out.
New wave U.S punk rockers Priests fill the Silver Dollar Room with noise that NPR and Pitchfork are loving these days. Special guests Snail Mail from Baltimore and Toronto femme trio Bald Britney also play.