6 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto there are some fun things going on, but the marquee event is certainly the launch of the giant Honest Ed's goodbye party. There are so many pieces to this puzzle with really fun and interactive ways to say farewell, one last time.
This recurring house music night on Dundas usually has fantastic out of town guests. This month is no exception as Los Angeles based rapper/dj/producer/artist Chippy Nonstop is in the house to move you.