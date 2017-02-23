Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto events

6 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto there are some fun things going on, but the marquee event is certainly the launch of the giant Honest Ed's goodbye party. There are so many pieces to this puzzle with really fun and interactive ways to say farewell, one last time.

  Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Toronto for everyone
      February 23-26
      Toronto for everyone
      This four-day farewell party for Honest Ed's features a massive party, a market, panels, tours, food and lots of other interactive art activities.
      Honest Ed's
    • Spooky Bitch: Alanis Edition
      February 23
      Spooky Bitch: Alanis Edition
      Spooky Bitch is a monthly drag night that pays homage to your fave alternative divas. This month Alanis Morrissette is that diva.
      The Beaver
    • Feministry is Here
      February 23
      Feministry is Here
      Feministry, a monthly dance party that puts queer femmes to the front, is also a great big art show bringing that party and its ideas to life.
      Mercer Union, a centre for contemporary art
    • Women Who Kill
      February 23
      Women Who Kill
      Women Who Kill is the “murderously smart and funny” debut feature of writer-director Ingrid Jungermann. It won Best Screenplay at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • The Artist Project
      February 23-26
      The Artist Project
      Head to this annual art fair to see work from more than 250 contemporary artists. Even if you're not looking to buy anything, you can check out both established and up-and-coming visual artists.
      Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place
    • HouseU: Chippy Nonstop
      February 23
      HouseU: Chippy Nonstop
      This recurring house music night on Dundas usually has fantastic out of town guests. This month is no exception as Los Angeles based rapper/dj/producer/artist Chippy Nonstop is in the house to move you.
      StudioBar
