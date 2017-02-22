5 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto the Markus King Band graces the Horseshoe Tavern stage for an unforgettable night of soulful rock and blues. Meanwhile, it's the final hump day dance party at the Holy Oak, and there are a couple great film screenings too.
Toronto's wildest experimental theatre festival launches its second week with a movie night. Watch a bunch of queer films and videos and then stick around for a DJ set by iconic London filmmaker, artist, and DJ Jeffrey Hinton.
In honour of Black History Month, Reel Girl Talk (MUFF’s discussion-based spinoff series) presents Dear White People. It's a 2014 satire that follows the racist traditions and structures of an Ivy League school.