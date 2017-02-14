Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto events

6 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in Toronto it's easy to celebrate Valentine's Day with dinners, love and anti-love-filled events. But don't worry, if V Day's not your thing, we've got you covered too.

Lead photo by

Torontois.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

6 things to do in Toronto today

12 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto February 10-12 2017

8 things to do in Toronto today

6 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

9 things to do in Toronto this week