free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

The top free events in Toronto this week are so exciting you might forget the weekend even ended. Ice Breakers, the larger than life outdoor art installation project, starts January 21 and is a good excuse to head back down to the water, while thought-provoking show opens at the Ryerson Image Centre.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Sharing Dance
      January 16 - May 31
      Sharing Dance
      The National Ballet School of Canada is offering free dance classes three days a week this winter. It's not only an amazing workout, but a chance to learn some new moves in one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.
      Canada’s National Ballet School
    • Toronto Design Offsite Festival
      January 16-22
      Toronto Design Offsite Festival
      The Toronto Design Offsite Festival is Canada’s largest cultural celebration of design with over 100 exhibitions and events, most of which are free.
      Multiple venues across Toronto
    • Ryerson Image Centre Winter 2017 Season
      January 18 - April 9
      Ryerson Image Centre Winter 2017 Season
      In winter 2017, the Ryerson Image Centre and Black Artist's Networks Dialogue team up to present a season of exhibitions exploring historical and ongoing struggles for justice between people of colour and police forces.
      Ryerson Image Centre and other locations
    • The Baby G's Grand Opening
      January 20
      The Baby G's Grand Opening
      Although Baby G not so quietly opened its doors this past September, it's officially throwing a grand opening party to warm up our winter hearts. It's a free show with Fake Palms with Elsa and Lonely Parade and DJ Absolutely Free.
      The Baby G
    • Ice Breakers
      January 21 - February 26
      Ice Breakers
      Ice Breakers is a month-long public art exhibition that will showcase five installations at different public locations on Queens Quay, from Yonge Street to Bathurst.
      Various locations along Queens Quay
    Lead photo by

    Morris Lum at the Ryerson Image Centre
