The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

The top free events in Toronto this week are so exciting you might forget the weekend even ended. Ice Breakers, the larger than life outdoor art installation project, starts January 21 and is a good excuse to head back down to the water, while thought-provoking show opens at the Ryerson Image Centre.
The National Ballet School of Canada is offering free dance classes three days a week this winter. It's not only an amazing workout, but a chance to learn some new moves in one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.
In winter 2017, the Ryerson Image Centre and Black Artist's Networks Dialogue team up to present a season of exhibitions exploring historical and ongoing struggles for justice between people of colour and police forces.
Although Baby G not so quietly opened its doors this past September, it's officially throwing a grand opening party to warm up our winter hearts. It's a free show with Fake Palms with Elsa and Lonely Parade and DJ Absolutely Free.