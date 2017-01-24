The top 10 parties in Toronto this February

First Thursday launches its 2017 season with headliner Lido Pimienta. Additional sounds will be provided by DJ DurtyDabz and DJ Ace Dillinger. You can expect surprise pop-ups and projects throughout the entire building.
The ROM's Friday parties return to celebration Black History Month. They've partnered up with the producers of Jambana One World Festival and will feature the talents of folks like Exco Levi & High Priest, Lucas DiPasquale, Ammoye, Matthew Romeo, Eyesus, Al-Beeno, DJ Joshua Lucas, Femi Lawson and Alexi Couto.
Long Winter continues its journey into some of Toronto's coolest event spaces. This month the giant art party moves to the Theatre Centre. The all-ages event will feature music from Devon Welsh, Off World Sandro Perri and Lorenz Peter.
The Drake turns 13 and is throwing a coming-of-age party to celebrate. It's a building-wide jam with DJs, emcees, hip hop dancers, a photobooth, party favours more. Dress code is "teen dream" and cover is $10.
This is a new monthly party series featuring some of the hottest DJs, artists and celebrities that hip hop has to offer right now. It's going to be a good night, especially as this debut party features hot as fire MC Young M.A. and her hit "Ooouuu."