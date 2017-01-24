Radar
parties in toronto

The top 10 parties in Toronto this February

The top parties in February are proof that Toronto is ready to beat the winter blahs! There are huge events in major art institutions as well as a multi-day farewell party for Honest Ed's.

  • Parties
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • AGO First Thursday: Shapeshifters
      February 2
      AGO First Thursday: Shapeshifters
      First Thursday launches its 2017 season with headliner Lido Pimienta. Additional sounds will be provided by DJ DurtyDabz and DJ Ace Dillinger. You can expect surprise pop-ups and projects throughout the entire building.
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • Harry Potter Party
      February 2
      Harry Potter Party
      Yup, it's actually happening. At this magical dress-up party, you'll get sorted into a Hogwarts house before dancing the night away. Leave your owls, cats, toads and/or Death Eaters at home.
      Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • #FNLROM: Afro Fete
      February 3
      #FNLROM: Afro Fete
      The ROM's Friday parties return to celebration Black History Month. They've partnered up with the producers of Jambana One World Festival and will feature the talents of folks like Exco Levi & High Priest, Lucas DiPasquale, Ammoye, Matthew Romeo, Eyesus, Al-Beeno, DJ Joshua Lucas, Femi Lawson and Alexi Couto.
      Royal Ontario Museum
    • Long Winter
      February 4
      Long Winter
      Long Winter continues its journey into some of Toronto's coolest event spaces. This month the giant art party moves to the Theatre Centre. The all-ages event will feature music from Devon Welsh, Off World Sandro Perri and Lorenz Peter.
      The Theatre Centre
    • Coming of Age
      February 9
      Coming of Age
      The Drake turns 13 and is throwing a coming-of-age party to celebrate. It's a building-wide jam with DJs, emcees, hip hop dancers, a photobooth, party favours more. Dress code is "teen dream" and cover is $10.
      The Drake Hotel
    • Brigitte Bardont, Egyptrixx, Hexzuul
      February 10
      Brigitte Bardont, Egyptrixx, Hexzuul
      This is a truly stellar lineup of electronic music for your mind and body. Pay the $10 and check out Brigitte Bardon't, Egyptrixx, Open Fortress and Xuan Ye with visuals by Hexzuul's Philip Baljeu.
      The Baby G
    • Isaac Escalante
      February 19
      Isaac Escalante
      Reward yourself on the Family Day long weekend by dancing the night away inside this massive club to a set by Mexico City's Isaac Escalante.
      Fly 2.0
    • Toronto for Everyone
      February 23-26
      Toronto for Everyone
      Say goodbye to Honest Ed's with a giant community festival and multi-night party!
      Honest Ed's
    • Good Night
      February 24
      Good Night
      This is a new monthly party series featuring some of the hottest DJs, artists and celebrities that hip hop has to offer right now. It's going to be a good night, especially as this debut party features hot as fire MC Young M.A. and her hit "Ooouuu."
      Rebel
    • ReelHeART Oscar Party
      February 26
      ReelHeART Oscar Party
      Celebrate Oscar night with this Roaring 20s-themed party... It'll be the cat's meow.
      CineCycle
