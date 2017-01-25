10 free things to do in Toronto this February

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free things to do in Toronto this February are a thrilling mix of cozy indoor and brave outdoor events. Whether it's huge art installations on the beach boardwalk or an Oscars broadcast, you'll be motivated to get out and leave your wallet at home.
Toronto's Burnt Toast art collective presents an interactive show called Bedroom, which explores the contrast between public and private space. Get cozy, walk around the bedroom, eat some toast and check out art from four inviting artists.