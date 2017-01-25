10 free things to do in Toronto this February

Radar
Free things to do in Toronto this February are a thrilling mix of cozy indoor and brave outdoor events. Whether it's huge art installations on the beach boardwalk or an Oscars broadcast, you'll be motivated to get out and leave your wallet at home.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Soca on Ice
      February 4
      Soca on Ice
      The Harbourfront Centre's free skate DJ nights continue with what is sure to be the hottest party of the season. You can dance and keep warm with drinks from the rink-side Boxcar Social.
      Natrel Rink at Harbourfront Centre
    • Kuumba
      February 3-11
      Kuumba
      Explore the themes currently affecting the global community including Black Lives Matter, Women’s Empowerment and The Invisible Majority with musicians, filmmakers and artists .
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Spoken Word Poetry Classes and Slam
      February 7-28
      Spoken Word Poetry Classes and Slam
      The Toronto Poetry Project will help you beef up your spoken word poetry skills. Classes begin every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Aga Khan Museum Cisit
      February 11
      Aga Khan Museum Cisit
      Get free admission to the Aga Khan Museum on February 11 and 12. You'll get access to multiple exhibitions and and pop-up performances by local musicians.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Romance Short Film Festival
      February 13
      Romance Short Film Festival
      These films from Sweden, the USA, the UK, and Canada are sweet, funny and totally romantic. They'll make for a great pre-Valentine's Day date.
      Carlton Cinemas
    • TIFF Next Wave Film Festival
      February 17-19
      TIFF Next Wave Film Festival
      The sixth annual Next Wave Film Festival features special guests, young creator workshops, a 24-hour Film Challenge and free movies for those 25 and under.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Winter Stations 2017
      February 20 - March 27
      Winter Stations 2017
      Winter Stations is back for its third year, and it once again invites Torontonians to get outside to explore the beach in the winter time with installations that tranform local lifeguard stands.
      The Beach
    • Bedroom exhibit
      February 24
      Bedroom exhibit
      Toronto's Burnt Toast art collective presents an interactive show called Bedroom, which explores the contrast between public and private space. Get cozy, walk around the bedroom, eat some toast and check out art from four inviting artists.
      Black Cat - Artspace
    • Icefest 2017
      February 25
      Icefest 2017
      The Bloor-Yorkville Village will be transformed into a land of ice sculptures, music, vendors and on this February weekend.
      Yorkville Village
    • Live Oscar broadcast
      February 26
      Live Oscar broadcast
      Watch the Oscars with a live audience at Hot Docs. Walk down their red carpet before the awards ceremony starts at 8:30 p.m. It's all free and it's also licensed.
      Hot Docs Cinema
