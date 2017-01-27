Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
february events toronto

The top 10 events in Toronto this February

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
The top events in Toronto this February will make it easy to shake off the mid-winter blahs with music and film festivals as well as a multi-day goodbye extravaganza at Honest Ed's.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Rhubarb Festival
      February 15-26
      Rhubarb Festival
      Canada’s longest running new works festival transforms Buddies into a hotbed of experimentation with artists exploring new possibilities in theatre, dance, music, and performance art.
      Buddies in Bad Times Theatre
    • Amy Schumer Live
      February 16
      Amy Schumer Live
      These are dark days, people. We can all use a good laugh, and Amy Schumer is just the woman we need. So bring your pals to this show by a comedian at the top of her game.
      Air Canada Centre
    • TIFF Next Wave Film Festival
      February 17-19
      TIFF Next Wave Film Festival
      The sixth annual TIFF Next Wave Film Festival screens free movies for anyone under 25. It includes special guests, young creators workshops, a 24-hour film challenge and more.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Wavelength Music Festival
      February 17
      Wavelength Music Festival
      Your friendly neighbourhood concert series turns 17 this year and it's throwing a big birthday party over the Family Day long weekend to celebrate.
      Garrison
    • Winterfolk XV
      February 17-19
      Winterfolk XV
      Toronto’s Winterfolk Blues and Roots Music Festival takes place on the Danforth and is an all-ages, mid-winter event where you’ll find the best of urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music.
      Various locations
    • 5th Annual Toronto Black Film Festival
      February 15-19
      5th Annual Toronto Black Film Festival
      The Toronto Black Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating the very films dealing with the varied experiences of black people from diverse communities. The fest opens with Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story Of Historically Black Colleges And Universities and films are screening at various cinemas throughout the city.
      Various locations
    • 1 LOVE T.O. 10th Anniversary Party
      February 18
      1 LOVE T.O. 10th Anniversary Party
      The final free skating party of 2017 is a biggie because it's also a celebration of 1 Love T.O.'s 10th anniversary. Skate to music DJs Dlux and Yuknodis, alongside host Mr. 1 LOVE T.O. himself – Tyrone Tyrone 'T-rex' Edwards. 
      Harbourfront Centre - Natrel Rink
    • Winter Stations
      February 20 - March 27
      Winter Stations
      Winter Stations is a public art exhibition that transforms lifeguard stands at Balmy, Kew and Ashbridges Bay beaches.
      The Beach
    • The Artist Project
      February 23-26
      The Artist Project
      Head to this annual art fair to see work from more than 250 contemporary artists. Even if you're not looking to buy anything, you can check out both established and up-and-coming visual artists.
      Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place
    • Toronto Is for Everyone
      February 23-26
      Toronto Is for Everyone
      The first, last and only farewell party for Honest Ed's is this is a multi-day, multidisciplinary, immersive experience happening inside the original store.
      Honest Ed's
    Lead photo by

    emmasfavouritethings
