The top 10 events in Toronto this February

Toronto’s Winterfolk Blues and Roots Music Festival takes place on the Danforth and is an all-ages, mid-winter event where you’ll find the best of urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music.
The Toronto Black Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating the very films dealing with the varied experiences of black people from diverse communities. The fest opens with Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story Of Historically Black Colleges And Universities and films are screening at various cinemas throughout the city.
The final free skating party of 2017 is a biggie because it's also a celebration of 1 Love T.O.'s 10th anniversary. Skate to music DJs Dlux and Yuknodis, alongside host Mr. 1 LOVE T.O. himself – Tyrone Tyrone 'T-rex' Edwards.