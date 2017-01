There's pre-show fun at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.. There'll be a panel after the movie featuring Mackenzie Duffy (Creator and Executive Producer of WiSE Talk, a one day conference to educate, empower, and encourage high school girls to explore a career in the sport media industry) and Steph Iron Lioness (Co-Creator and Creative Director of Iron Lion Training Inc.).