6 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto the folks from Fringe Fest present the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Many of the shows that premiered here go on to win awards and tour the country, so it's a good and relatively cheap way to see some great up and coming theatre. 

    • Next Stage Theatre Festival
      January 4-15
      Next Stage Theatre Festival
      Toronto Fringe started the Next Stage Theatre Festival 10 years ago to give indie artists an opportunity to take their work to the next level. It's a great way to discover new artists and shows that are on their way up, before they blow up.
      Factory Theatre
    • Eco Art
      January 4-15
      Eco Art
      An exhibition of art works made up of artists exploring environmental issues such as urban sprawl, water quality, air pollution and other issues working in various practices and disciplines. Participating artists use mixed media , installation art , painting , photography and textiles.
      Gallery 1313
    • Infinity
      January 4-29
      Infinity
      Three brilliant minds – a musician, a mathematician, and a theoretical physicist – smash together like colliding particles in an accelerator and learn that love and time are connected in ways they couldn’t have imagined. A shocking, funny and revelatory play about love, sex, & math by Tarragon Playwright-in-Residence Hannah Moscovitch.
      Tarragon Theatre
    • The Good Beer Folks Art Show
      January 4-29
      The Good Beer Folks Art Show
      Steam Whistle’s ushering in the New Year with the Good Beer Folks annual art show. For the month of January, the artworks of 15 brewery employees will be on display, showcasing their diverse talents in photography, mixed media, painting, printmaking and more. A special performance by The Silvers kicks-off this opening reception.
      Steam Whistle Brewing
    • BoardAgain drop in game night
      January 4
      BoardAgain drop in game night
      it's the first game night of 2017! Play all your fave board games from 6-10 p.m. All the games are provided, and it's $5 unlimited play.
      Death in Venice Gelato
    • Grow your brand on Instagram
      January 4
      Grow your brand on Instagram
      Get together in a very cool space to learn and talk about what Instagram marketing is and how you can use it to engage with people, customers, drive traffic to your website or business, and ultimately translate this into sales. You'll learn the history of Instagram as a social platform, different kinds of growth strategies, how to engage with your audience, and gain insight from existing channels.
      BrainStation Toronto
    Lead photo by

    Kevin Konnyu
