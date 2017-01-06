Radar
david bowie tribute

6 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto there's a very special musical tribute night to our favourite alien, David Bowie. It's his birthday, and 15 acts will perform 30 of his greatest songs during this free night of music at the Piston. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • David Bowie Tribute
      January 10
      David Bowie Tribute
      It's been one year since Davie Bowie passed away and The Piston is celebrating the Thin White Duke with a musical tribute night. Fifteen acts will be performing over 30 of his greatest songs.
      The Piston
    • Sean Chen
      January 10
      Sean Chen
      Trained at Juilliard and Yale, Sean Chen is a rising star in the piano world who plays contemporary music, and his own transcriptions of Mozart, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. This is his Toronto debut.
      Jane Mallett Theatre, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts
    • Gimme Shelter
      January 10
      Gimme Shelter
      This is a free screening of the landmark documentary that follows the Rolling Stones on their notorious 1969 U.S. tour. When 300,000 members of the Love Generation collided with a few dozen Hells Angels at San Francisco's Altamont Speedway, two men caught all the action and immortalized it.
      Toronto Reference Library
    • The Magic Hour
      January 10-22
      The Magic Hour
      The Magic Hour uses magic as a medium to explore the similarities between trauma and performance and the transformative power of art on trauma.
      The Theatre Centre, The Franco Boni Theatre
    • Dirkschneider - Farewell to Accept
      January 10
      Dirkschneider - Farewell to Accept
      Dirkschneider is a German singer who rose to fame with German heavy metal band Accept. After he left Accept, he formed UDO and has been blowing eardrums ever since. See the metal monster at the Mod Club tonight!
      Virgin Mobile Mod Club
