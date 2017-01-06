6 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto there's a very special musical tribute night to our favourite alien, David Bowie. It's his birthday, and 15 acts will perform 30 of his greatest songs during this free night of music at the Piston.
This is a free screening of the landmark documentary that follows the Rolling Stones on their notorious 1969 U.S. tour. When 300,000 members of the Love Generation collided with a few dozen Hells Angels at San Francisco's Altamont Speedway, two men caught all the action and immortalized it.
Dirkschneider is a German singer who rose to fame with German heavy metal band Accept. After he left Accept, he formed UDO and has been blowing eardrums ever since. See the metal monster at the Mod Club tonight!