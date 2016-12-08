8 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto everyone is getting into the festive spirit with holiday-themed dance parties and concerts, one of the biggest being a massive night of covers by some pretty great Toronto musicians at Lee's Palace.
Indie88 presents a night of covers featuring Terra Lightfoot, Norman Blake, Brendan Canning, Charlotte Cornfield, Simone Denny and members of Wildlife, Modern Space, Repartee, and loads more. Admission is either a suggested $5 donation, with all cash proceeds benefiting Sketch Working Arts or a non-perishable food item in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank.
This dance party empowers everyone to come out and be fearlessly, unapologetically themselves. It celebrates our community and our diversity in the face of all the xenophobia, homophobia, sexism and racism experienced in 2016. it's $10 to get in, but all the money will go towards the Institute of Sexual Minorities Studies and Services and Camp fYrefly Ontario.
There will be jazzy jingles an' yuletide yolo's for those who need to let some sweat out before seeing big ol' Saint Nick, come dance and say your warm holiday hellos on a chilly Thursday night. DJs NeoGeo and Chanteclair will take care of you and there's no cover.
Friends of Kensington Market invite you to celebrate the season and to toast the launch of their new endeavour: the Kensington Market Community Land Trust. It's a community initiative created to protect the social and economic diversity of our neighbourhood.
The Lindsey-born indie rock-pop ensemble have won a Juno, five other indie music awards and the hearts of so many in Toronto. This is the type of band you end up singing along with all night long. They spread joy and they're playing with the Zolas for this two-night holiday blowout.
The free Hot Docs Holiday Classics series keeps playing with this newish, and hilariously awkward holiday fave starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law. The show is at 8:30, bring some non-perishable food items to donate if you can.
