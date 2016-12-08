Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wildlife toronto lees palace

8 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in Toronto everyone is getting into the festive spirit with holiday-themed dance parties and concerts, one of the biggest being a massive night of covers by some pretty great Toronto musicians at Lee's Palace. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Cover Me Impressed V3
      December 22
      Cover Me Impressed V3
      Indie88 presents a night of covers featuring Terra Lightfoot, Norman Blake, Brendan Canning, Charlotte Cornfield, Simone Denny and members of Wildlife, Modern Space, Repartee, and loads more. Admission is either a suggested $5 donation, with all cash proceeds benefiting Sketch Working Arts or a non-perishable food item in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank.
      Lee's Palace
    • Bambi's Takeover
      December 22
      Bambi's Takeover
      Step down into the grotto for a night of big sound and deep cuts from DJs, such as Young Teech and Karim Olen. It's a Bambi's takeover with house, vogue, techno and disco.
      Bambi's
    • The Big Shiny Tunes Squad
      December 22
      The Big Shiny Tunes Squad
      Ross N Matt are in town for the holidays and will be spinning everyone's favourite hits from 1995 to 2005 and spreading holiday cheer in the meantime. There's no cover, so just walk on in.
      Handlebar
    • Category is: Hot Mess
      December 22
      Category is: Hot Mess
      This dance party empowers everyone to come out and be fearlessly, unapologetically themselves. It celebrates our community and our diversity in the face of all the xenophobia, homophobia, sexism and racism experienced in 2016. it's $10 to get in, but all the money will go towards the Institute of Sexual Minorities Studies and Services and Camp fYrefly Ontario.
      The Dance Cave
    • Molasses Days & Gingerbread Nights
      December 22
      Molasses Days & Gingerbread Nights
      There will be jazzy jingles an' yuletide yolo's for those who need to let some sweat out before seeing big ol' Saint Nick, come dance and say your warm holiday hellos on a chilly Thursday night. DJs NeoGeo and Chanteclair will take care of you and there's no cover.
      Holy Oak
    • Launch of the Kensington Market Community Land Trust
      December 22
      Launch of the Kensington Market Community Land Trust
      Friends of Kensington Market invite you to celebrate the season and to toast the launch of their new endeavour: the Kensington Market Community Land Trust. It's a community initiative created to protect the social and economic diversity of our neighbourhood.
      The Embassy Bar
    • The Strumbellas with The Zolas at The Danforth Music Hall
      December 22
      The Strumbellas with The Zolas at The Danforth Music Hall
      The Lindsey-born indie rock-pop ensemble have won a Juno, five other indie music awards and the hearts of so many in Toronto. This is the type of band you end up singing along with all night long. They spread joy and they're playing with the Zolas for this two-night holiday blowout.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • The Holiday
      December 22
      The Holiday
      The free Hot Docs Holiday Classics series keeps playing with this newish, and hilariously awkward holiday fave starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law. The show is at 8:30, bring some non-perishable food items to donate if you can.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

Weekend events in Toronto December 23-25 2016

8 things to do in Toronto today

9 things to do in Toronto today

6 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 free things to do in Toronto this winter

Weekend events in Toronto December 16-18 2016