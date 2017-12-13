Music
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto stubhub tickets

Stubhub complains after Ontario officially bans ticket bots

Music
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've ever been floored by how quickly marquee concert tickets seem to sell out and what they end up costing on resale sites, the Ontario government now has your back. But today's passing of the Ticket Sales Act has online ticket retailer Stubhub seeing red.

The legislation is good news for event-goers who have been slighted by ticket re-sellers setting astronomically high prices, as it seeks to regulate online ticket sales and ensure they can be purchased at a fair value.

Stubhub, however, feels differently. 

The company issued an open letter saying that while it supports the driving idea behind the new legislation, it's not happy with the price caps that will now be imposed on resell tickets.

"When it comes to price caps, StubHub joins the industry in opposing this measure," reads the release.

"Consumers benefit from a competitive ticket market where transactions occur through secure channels that prioritize fans. At the same time, it is important to incentivize and encourage this e-commerce to remain right here, in Ontario."

The regulations cap the sometimes outrageous ticket prices listed by re-sellers who use the platform by ensuring that they aren't sold for more than 50 per cent above face value.

Stubhub's opposing argument goes like this. "If the established market rate exceeds the 50% cap established by government, those sales won't stop or adapt to reflect the price caps – they'll just occur at their true value through channels the government cannot regulate."

In addition to price caps, the new rules also ban tickets from being purchased automatically by bots and potentially scalped later on. Instead purchases must be made manually with key information provided by the buyer.

Earlier this year, the government initiated a public survey to generate feedback on ticket-purchasing experiences and factors like access, affordability, transparency, and enforcement surrounding online ticket sales.

Stubhub also criticizes the new regulations for not ensuring enough transparency in terms how many tickets are made available to the general public for large scale events, but if social media reaction is any indication, people aren't buying the company's take right now. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Stubhub complains after Ontario officially bans ticket bots

Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2018

Win tickets to Brodsky / Baryshnikov

Sam the Record Man sign is about to be turned on

Toronto really isn't liking the new Sam the Record Man sign

Massey Hall to shut down until at least 2020

Sam the Record Man turntable signs now back in the open

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this December