Massey Hall to shut down until at least 2020

Massey Hall is the latest Toronto music venue to shutter its doors but only for a little while.

The almost 125 year old concert venue is set to undergo extensive renovations that will see the space closed for at least two years.

The closure is part of a $135 million dollar revitalization project announced in 2013 and is just one phase of the ongoing restructuring that will see a new addition added, as well as an overhaul of both the interior and exterior.

Now it appears that a date has been set for the closure. Next June will mark the temporary curtain call featuring none other than the legendary Gordon Lightfoot to initiate the send-off.

Lightfoot will be playing the final two shows for a while at this historic venue on June 29 and 30 . Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

"Massey Hall is seizing on a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to make essential upgrades, to physically expand, and to solidify the venue’s role in Canadian music - not only its history, but its future," reads a statement on the website.

The new designs will incorporate substantial accessibility upgrades throughout the facility and the delicate restoration of the original stained glass windows.