Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Solaris festival 2017

Toronto's biggest winter music festival is coming back

Need a Christmas gift for the EDM head in your life? How about a new-school rave that starts on Boxing Day?

Toronto's Solaris Music Festival is back again this year for the fifth time on December 26th and 27th at Polson Pier.

Zeds Dead and Steve Aoki are headlining, and this year's featured performers include Oliver Heldens, Parker, NGHTMRE, rickyxsan, Slushii, Bijou, Ookay and NVDES.

Solaris Festival 2017 will take place at Rebel again this year, just like it did in 2016. Before that, partiers had been flocking to the Enercare Centre for the annual fest.

I guess the wub wubs got to be too much for Fort York and Liberty Village. 

Tickets for the 19+ event start at $99.50 and will go on sale Nov. 21st at 10 a.m.

Lead photo by

Solaris Festival

