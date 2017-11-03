Over a thousand people swarmed Queen St. last night for a free concert

Music
If you were anywhere near Queen and Bay last night, there's a good chance you're a teenager who likes pop music.

The Grammy Award-winning a capella group Pentatonix brought huge crowds downtown last night for a free concert celebrating the unveiling of this year's holiday window displays outside Hudson's Bay and Saks.

A total of 11 new windows were unveiled to the crowd this year,  including five "snow globe" windows with themes such as "Santa's Magic," "Arctic Adventures" and "Holiday Circus."

The Christmas window displays are breathtakingly cool, but that's always the case. The real draw for last night's event seemed to be the featured five-piece vocal group.

Pentatonix is insanely popular with young audiences around the world. The Texas-born a outfit, which formed in 2011, first rose to fame by winning Season 3 of NBC's The Sing-Off.

They've since released more than 10 albums and currently boast 2.8 billion (yeah, I said billion) views on their YouTube channel, mostly for covers and Christmas songs.

The group's rendition of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing got the crowd to its knees, as evidenced by the number of videos on Instagram and Twitter.

Lead photo by

CNW Group/Hudson's Bay

