Music
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
vans warped tour

Next year's Vans Warped Tour in Toronto will be its last

After 24 glorious years of moshing, wild antics, and raucous live music, Vans Warped Tour is calling it quits after next year.

The announcement was made yesterday that the much loved North American music festival will join more recent departures from the city's festival circuit, which only a few years ago looked like it was getting overcrowded.

A festival statement summarizes Warped Tour's storied history as one of the premier music festivals for rock bands and alternative acts, known for showcasing both international and local musicians and as the place where many artists in these genres today got their big break.

Loads of fans and artists have taken to social media to express their sadness over the end of an era.

Thankfully they have one last opportunity to relive their happy memories (and perhaps some regrets), as Warped Tour is stopping in Toronto for one last time on July 17.

No reason was cited for the decision, though 24 years is a remarkable run for an alternative music festival. You can bet the last hurrah will be a giant and nostalgic send-off.

Lead photo by

Van's Warped Tour

