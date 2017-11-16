Next year's Vans Warped Tour in Toronto will be its last

After 24 glorious years of moshing, wild antics, and raucous live music, Vans Warped Tour is calling it quits after next year.

The announcement was made yesterday that the much loved North American music festival will join more recent departures from the city's festival circuit, which only a few years ago looked like it was getting overcrowded.

A festival statement summarizes Warped Tour's storied history as one of the premier music festivals for rock bands and alternative acts, known for showcasing both international and local musicians and as the place where many artists in these genres today got their big break.

Loads of fans and artists have taken to social media to express their sadness over the end of an era.

Warped Tour will always be the most impactful music event in my life. Growing up it was my safe haven, in my career it connected us with an audience and in my personal life my wife and I️ met on VWT. Thank you @KevinLyman for including us and giving us all something so special. — Andy Biersack (@andyblack) November 15, 2017

Thankfully they have one last opportunity to relive their happy memories (and perhaps some regrets), as Warped Tour is stopping in Toronto for one last time on July 17.

I am genuinely SHOOK that Warped Tour will be ending forever in 2018. #endofanera ((also @VansWarpedTour pls come to Toronto again and let me pretend to be 15 again w/ dramatic side bangs and heavy eyeliner one last time #emo4EVA)) — SARAH AMARO (@sarahamaro) November 16, 2017

No reason was cited for the decision, though 24 years is a remarkable run for an alternative music festival. You can bet the last hurrah will be a giant and nostalgic send-off.