Drake threatens to beat up misbehaving fan at concert

Drake's the type of dude to yell at someone in his own audience, mid-show, for disrespecting women.

Oh Aubrey, *sigh*... So chivalrous.

Toronto's very own 6ix God is making all the ladies swoon again today as video footage from an after-party during his Nov. 15 tour stop in Sydney circulates the web.

The video, uploaded to Instagram by a concertgoer just hours ago, initially shows Drake singing the part from 2015's Know Yourself in which he goes running through the Six with his woes.

A post shared by louisesukari (@louisesukari) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:04am PST

All of the sudden, he calls for the music to stop and steps to the front of the stage.

"If you don't stop touching girls, I'mma come out there and f*ck you up," says the artist, waving his finger at an unseen person in the audience.

The crowd goes absolutely nuts as Drake moves the mic away from his face and continues yelling at the person, who was reportedly harassing women at the show.

"I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd and starting a fight with a guy grouping a women," reads the Instagram video's caption.

"Violence against women, 6 God says no."