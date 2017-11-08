Drake reveals he's the world's biggest Harry Potter fan

Drake has the whole world in the palm of his hand, but there's one thing the 31-year-old artist longs still longs for despite any amount of industry praise, commercial success, or fans throwing bras at him on stage.

It's a $160,000 first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an in-depth profile on the Toronto actor-turned-musician-turned-entertainment mogul, which outlines what's next for Drake as he forays into the world of film and TV production, and also his love for Harry Potter.

We learn that Drizzy is teaming with Netflix to revive a British crime series called Top Boy and that he's working on another untitled TV series with Steve Golin of Anonymous Content (home of Mr. Robot).

We also learn that Apple has given Drake free range to produce "whatever he chooses" as part of their content partnership and that Margaret Atwood offered him a cameo in season two of The Handmaid's Tale.

But, the big take away is that Drake really, really likes Harry Potter.

"For the past four years, he has been chasing a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and it's finally on the market for $160,000," writes Tatiana Seigel for THR.

"And why not? What's 160 grand when you're selling out concerts from Amsterdam to Auckland that gross more than $1 million a night? And when you're one of the top five richest hip-hop stars in the world, according to Forbes?"

Drake told the publication that he's read all of the books in J.K. Rowling's series, and that at the time of the interview (during TIFF,) he was thinking about buying the expensive first-edition book for his birthday.

"I should get it. My birthday's coming up," he said. "Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat."

The artist is keeping the details of his upcoming Hollywood projects vague for now to avoid any legal headaches (which crop up fast when nearly everything you says, wear or touches goes viral).

He did, however, reveal lots about his history, mindset and hopes for the future in the profile. It's a worthy read for Drake stans and aspiring business moguls alike.

As for the Harry Potter book, well, Drake's birthday has already come and gone. It is not yet known whether he purchased the $160,000 novel for himself, but many online are hopeful that he did.