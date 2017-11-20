Drake joins the movement to free Meek Mill

One of the most high-profile Twitter beefs in modern rap history took a strange, yet friendly turn this weekend as Drake came out in public support of his longtime frenemy, Meek Mill.

Video footage circulating the web right now shows Drake speaking to the audience during his most recent Boy Meets World tour stop in Australia.

"I see you got the Free Meek Mill T-shirt," he says to a fan in front of him. "Free Meek Mill too man, for real. You right."

Drake says “FREE MEEK MILL” while in Australia pic.twitter.com/FEwBPrEbGr — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 19, 2017

Drake's sentiment is in line with what many in the music, sports and entertainment communities are calling for right now.

Fans and celebrities alike have been protesting Mill's imprisonment since earlier this month, when the Philidephia rapper was sentenced to up to four years for violating probation in a nearly 10-year-old case.

"For about a decade, he’s been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside," wrote Jay-Z of Mill in a New York Times Op-ed published Friday. "What’s happening to Meek Mill is just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day."

"Instead of a second chance, probation ends up being a land mine, with a random misstep bringing consequences greater than the crime," continued the music mogul."Probation is a trap and we must fight for Meek and everyone else unjustly sent to prison."

Jay-Z stopped his concert last week to speak out about Meek Mill's prison sentence https://t.co/ycrRwdy4ww — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 20, 2017

People who followed the internet-breaking "ghost writer" saga of 2015 might be surprised to see Drake defend Mill after years of feuding publicly.

Is Drake trying to squash the beef with Mill out of good will, or is he simply sticking up for what he thinks is right?

Either way, it's a very good look.