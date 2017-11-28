12 must-see concerts in Toronto this December

DFA wisely skip town right before James Murphy, their long ago name-copyright nemesis, comes ‘round asking why they dropped the “1979.” He’s likely too busy anyway doing the major comeback thing with LCD’s first new album in seven years.
All your pop faves are in town for this annual bash at ACC. Get in the holiday spirit with Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Kelly Clarkson, Fergie, Cardi B and more - followed by an after party at Rebel.
The hardcore giants originally planned this four-night run back in June, but suddenly cancelled due to illness. Thankfully we'll get the rescheduled shows this month - but y’know, it’s still not a reunion or anything.
The Horseshoe Tavern’s 70th anniversary series ends December 31, but not before a slew of bands squeeze in - there’s the Tea Party, Rheostatics and Jim Cuddy, but my bet is on The Constantines, who never disappoint for a signature ‘Shoe rock show.
Formerly the pseudonym of solo Edmonton songwriter Jessica Jalbert, Faith Healer has morphed into a full band for Try ;-), their new batch of psychedelic 60s jams. They’ll be accompanied by Tough age, Cecil Frena and Ducks Unlimited.
Newfoundland's indie-folkers have been a stable presence for well over a decade, which made their just-announced breakup all the more shocking. If you’ve been taking their frequent local appearances for granted, make good with these last three shows.
This new travelling arts festival pulls together tons of Canadian talent for music, Indigenous mentorship and documentary filmmaking. Featuring A Tribe Called Red, Feist, Lido Pimienta, Weaves and more, the tour moves across Canada before a Toronto finale.