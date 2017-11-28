Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
concerts december toronto

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this December

Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Must-see concerts this December include highly anticipated comebacks, an inspiring new Canadian festival and many Toronto-based faves home for the holidays.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Death From Above
      December 1
      Death From Above
      Trying to put that pesky Proud-Boys controversy behind them, one of our most popular rock exports comes home for the first time in several years in honour of the aptly titled Outrage! Is Now.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • LCD Soundsystem
      December 3
      LCD Soundsystem
      DFA wisely skip town right before James Murphy, their long ago name-copyright nemesis, comes ‘round asking why they dropped the “1979.” He’s likely too busy anyway doing the major comeback thing with LCD’s first new album in seven years.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Emily Haines
      December 5
      Emily Haines
      Speaking of comebacks, the Metric singer is dusting off the Soft Skeleton for a new solo effort, a decade after her last one. The piano balladeering goes down at Massey Hall.
      Massey Hall
    • iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
      December 9
      iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
      All your pop faves are in town for this annual bash at ACC. Get in the holiday spirit with Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Kelly Clarkson, Fergie, Cardi B and more - followed by an after party at Rebel.
      Air Canada Centre
    • The National
      December 9
      The National
      Brooklyn’s preeminent dad-rockers are back at it again with Sleep Well Beast, and on their current tour they’ve also been breaking out a bunch of cool covers in addition to the new tunes.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Alexisonfire
      June 18
      Alexisonfire
      The hardcore giants originally planned this four-night run back in June, but suddenly cancelled due to illness. Thankfully we'll get the rescheduled shows this month - but y’know, it’s still not a reunion or anything.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Alvvays
      December 12
      Alvvays
      ‘Tis the season for adored Canadian bands to shower us with multiple shows. Like AOF, Alvvays play artist-in-residence for a while at Mod Club, riding the wave of successful followup Antisocialites.
      Mod Club Theatre
    • Austra
      December 14
      Austra
      Katie Stelmanis’ darkly synthpop project subtly reemerged back in January with Future Politics, and now that they’re back from their European tour, will play a single show to cap off the year at home.
      Velvet Underground
    • Constantines
      September 24-25
      Constantines
      The Horseshoe Tavern’s 70th anniversary series ends December 31, but not before a slew of bands squeeze in - there’s the Tea Party, Rheostatics and Jim Cuddy, but my bet is on The Constantines, who never disappoint for a signature ‘Shoe rock show.
      Lee's Palace
    • Faith Healer
      December 15
      Faith Healer
      Formerly the pseudonym of solo Edmonton songwriter Jessica Jalbert, Faith Healer has morphed into a full band for Try ;-), their new batch of psychedelic 60s jams. They’ll be accompanied by Tough age, Cecil Frena and Ducks Unlimited.
      The Baby G
    • Hey Rosetta at Mod Club Theatre - 3 nights!
      December 17-19
      Hey Rosetta at Mod Club Theatre - 3 nights!
      Newfoundland's indie-folkers have been a stable presence for well over a decade, which made their just-announced breakup all the more shocking. If you’ve been taking their frequent local appearances for granted, make good with these last three shows.
      Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • New Constellations
      December 20
      New Constellations
      This new travelling arts festival pulls together tons of Canadian talent for music, Indigenous mentorship and documentary filmmaking. Featuring A Tribe Called Red, Feist, Lido Pimienta, Weaves and more, the tour moves across Canada before a Toronto finale.
      Danforth Music Hall
    Lead photo by

    Matt Forsythe
Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this December

Alessia Cara and The Weeknd score Grammy nominations

Lots of empty seats expected at ACC for JAY-Z

Drake joins the movement to free Meek Mill

Win tickets to an intimate Lights show

Toronto's biggest winter music festival is coming back

Next year's Vans Warped Tour in Toronto will be its last

Drake threatens to beat up misbehaving fan at concert