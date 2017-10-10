The Weeknd will soon be a comic book superhero

The Weeknd is about to be immortalized in the form of a comic book with the unveiling of his superhero alter ego, Starboy.

The singer has teamed up with Marvel Comics for the release of Starboy, a series that chronicles the adventures of the Toronto native's "braggadocious character."

The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY... comic book coming soon. I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth @ 2:30 #NYCC pic.twitter.com/gzblm3COOL — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 7, 2017

He revealed plans for the comic over the weekend at New York's Comic Con and was on hand to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

He's been having a great year overall since the release of his critically acclaimed hit album and song of the same name.

The comic's official release has not been announced, but it's expected hit the shelves sometime next year.