Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gord downie death

Almost all of Toronto is playing the Tragically Hip today

Tragically Hip fans the world around are mourning Gord Downie today, but no where is the loss felt more than at home in Canada.

An outpouring of grief continues to flood Facebook, Twitter and Instagram today in the wake of Downie's untimely passing, but tributes are happening offline, too.

Toronto-based fans (of which there are probably millions) are reporting that local restaurants, bars and retail stores have been playing The Hip overhead all day.

The late rockstar, who died last at the age of 53 from an incurable form of brain cancer, could be heard singing about his home and native land today at Tim Hortons...

At Dineen Coffee...

At Mr. Sub...

At Lisa Marie...

And pretty much anywhere with a radio playing (read: all the cars).

Many employers are similarly piping Downie's voice through offices across the city right now.

Toronto is hearing The Hip frontman at gyms...

Some teachers are even playing his music for students at their schools.

Now that's an education Canadian parents can be proud of.

You can expect to hear a lot more Gord over the next few days as bars and restaurants host special events in memoriam of the beloved songwriter.

Lead photo by

David Bastedo / The Tragically Hip

