Almost all of Toronto is playing the Tragically Hip today

Tragically Hip fans the world around are mourning Gord Downie today, but no where is the loss felt more than at home in Canada.

An outpouring of grief continues to flood Facebook, Twitter and Instagram today in the wake of Downie's untimely passing, but tributes are happening offline, too.

Maple Leafs had the Hip playing in locker-room before today’s skate pic.twitter.com/UtKqEC5xXu — Gregory Strong (@GregoryStrongCP) October 18, 2017

Toronto-based fans (of which there are probably millions) are reporting that local restaurants, bars and retail stores have been playing The Hip overhead all day.

Stopped for coffee & lunch on my way home from volunteering and all the stores are playing the Tragically Hip and it's beautiful — Taylor Graham (@taymgraham) October 18, 2017

The late rockstar, who died last at the age of 53 from an incurable form of brain cancer, could be heard singing about his home and native land today at Tim Hortons...

Walked into Tim Hortons and they were playing the Hip. It's that kind of day in Canada. — Lauren Strapagiel 💀 (@laurenstrapa) October 18, 2017

At Dineen Coffee...

Shout out to my favourite coffee shop in Toronto, @DineenCoffee, for playing the Hip all day long as a tribute to @gorddownie — Anne Podlipski (@annepodlipski) October 18, 2017

At Mr. Sub...

Listening to The Tragically Hip while eating at Mr. Sub. Feeling very Canadian rn — Keenan Wells (@HowTallAreYou_) October 18, 2017

At Lisa Marie...

barlisamarie will be playing the hip all night during dinner service.… https://t.co/dtrzBPwTVm — fidel gastro (@fidelgastros) October 18, 2017

And pretty much anywhere with a radio playing (read: all the cars).

Sourcing day on the market: every radio station in my car, every store playing The Tragically Hip and #GordDownie 😢 — Margot Doiron Austin (@margotaustin) October 18, 2017

Many employers are similarly piping Downie's voice through offices across the city right now.

Many playing #tragicallyhip at work this a.m. Thanks to #GordDownie for the 🎼 & efforts to make 🇨🇦a better place. https://t.co/jG2yfdMYFN — Working at U of T (@workingatuoft) October 18, 2017

Toronto is hearing The Hip frontman at gyms...

@ClimbBasecamp is playing the Hip in the gym. It's nice. — Alana Delacroix (@AlanaDelacroix) October 18, 2017

Some teachers are even playing his music for students at their schools.

Working on art and listening to the Tragically Hip. Teaching a new generation music appreciation. #holt1718 #TragicallyHip #CanadianLegend pic.twitter.com/pwNrwa3dAO — Mrs. K. Holt (@MrsHoltPCB) October 18, 2017

Now that's an education Canadian parents can be proud of.

You can expect to hear a lot more Gord over the next few days as bars and restaurants host special events in memoriam of the beloved songwriter.