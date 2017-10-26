13 must-see concerts in Toronto this November

Must-see concerts in Toronto this November contain many Canadian darlings, American icons and even the dude who made Halloween (yer a little late, buddy!) all hoping you’re still willing to venture out despite the cold deciding to show up after all.

Look out for Indie Week returning November 7 to 12, unleashing swarms of unsigned bands who’ll keep bars open until 4 a.m in search of their big break. And elsewhere, Macklemore, Lil Yachty, Slowdive, Silversun Pickups and King Surly himself (Liam Gallagher) are expected to pop up.