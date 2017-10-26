Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto concerts november

13 must-see concerts in Toronto this November

Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Must-see concerts in Toronto this November contain many Canadian darlings, American icons and even the dude who made Halloween (yer a little late, buddy!) all hoping you’re still willing to venture out despite the cold deciding to show up after all.

Look out for Indie Week returning November 7 to 12, unleashing swarms of unsigned bands who’ll keep bars open until 4 a.m in search of their big break. And elsewhere, Macklemore, Lil Yachty, Slowdive, Silversun Pickups and King Surly himself (Liam Gallagher) are expected to pop up.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Primitive Man
      November 1
      Primitive Man
      The month gets off to a cheery start with an onslaught of soul-crushing doom from Primitive Man, Bell Witch, Vile Creature and Intensive Care. At least half these bands just put out punishing, hour-plus recordings, so don’t expect a short night.
      Coalition
    • Janet Jackson
      November 2
      Janet Jackson
      Though the other half of Nipplegate is inexplicably being welcomed back to the Superbowl, don’t worry about Janet - despite a couple postponements, her well-received State of the World tour is back on track and will at last make its way to Toronto.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Arcade Fire
      November 3
      Arcade Fire
      If your love of these indie superstars somehow survived #InfiniteContent madness, congrats! Your reward is two glitzy ACC shows (which probably won’t have a dress code after all, but who really knows).
      Air Canada Centre
    • Tegan and Sara
      November 6
      Tegan and Sara
      The Quin sisters are celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Con, their much-extolled fifth album, by revamping it. After tapping fellow musicians to interpret each song for a covers version, they’ll perform a revised acoustic arrangement here.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Toronto)
    • Ibeyi
      November 7
      Ibeyi
      Speaking of twin sisters, this French-Cuban duo just released their widely praised sophomore effort, and take their culturally eclectic jams live to the Phoenix.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • L.A. Witch
      November 8
      L.A. Witch
      Still in the mood for gothy vibes a week after Halloween? Head to the Garrison for the sinister desert-rock sounds of this trio, who just debuted their first LP on Suicide Squeeze.
      The Garrison
    • John Carpenter
      November 12
      John Carpenter
      Not sure where this trend of film composers moonlighting as rock stars came from, but let’s enjoy until Michael Bay inevitably ruins it. This horror master is the latest to perform compositions in the flesh in honour of his new anthology.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • A Perfect Circle
      November 15
      A Perfect Circle
      They certainly are taking their sweet time getting back together, but finally, the alt supergroup’s dropped a new single after 13 years of quiet and booked their first tour in ages.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Jay-Z
      November 22
      Jay-Z
      The 4:44 Tour (code name: the Bey Apology Tour?) is off and running across North America with Vic Mensa opening. Unsurprisingly, there's enough demand in the 6ix for the addition of a second show at the ACC.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Horseshoe 70th: 54-40
      November 22
      Horseshoe 70th: 54-40
      The Horseshoe’s anniversary bash rolls on with a Can-con giant settling in for a four-night residency. Depending on the date, you could find openers like singer-songwriter Nefe or the recently reunited Joydrop.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • Stars
      November 23
      Stars
      Nearly two decades of lovestruck pop now on the books for this Montreal quintet, and they show no signs of slowing down. Check out tracks from their latest effort, produced by indie-rock connoisseur Peter Katis, over two nights.
      The Great Hall Toronto
    • Duchess Says and Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
      November 23
      Duchess Says and Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
      Sonic and visual weirdness awaits with this exciting pairing. Montreal punks Duchess Says have stayed consistent since last year’s Science Nouvelles, but this’ll be the first big showing for the revamped YT//ST lineup.
      The Garrison
    • Grizzly Bear
      November 27
      Grizzly Bear
      Emerging from a lengthy hibernation (bear pun!) earlier this year, the guys who take the term “lavish soundscape” to new levels will return to fill the air at Massey towards the end of the month.
      Massey Hall
    Lead photo by

    Jay-Z's Facebook
Lead photo by

Jay-Z's Facebook

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

13 must-see concerts in Toronto this November

Drake throws a bar mitzvah party for his 31st birthday

Massive crowd sang at Nathan Phillips Square for Gord Downie

Crystal Castles cancels Toronto concert after former band member alleges abuse

Someone created a Drake video game to celebrate his birthday

Drake just celebrated his birthday at Casa Loma

Massey Hall will soon look a lot different

Almost all of Toronto is playing the Tragically Hip today