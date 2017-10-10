Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
deadmau5 sczechuan sauce

Toronto concert breaks out into huge chicken nugget party

Rick and Morty fans want that Mulan McNugget sauce, and – bless their deep fried hearts – McDonald's tried to give it to them.

McDonald's failed.

Fortunately for Toronto, deadmau5 did not.

The sauce, originally created as a promotion for the 1998 Disney film Mulan, was supposed to be available at McDonald's on Saturday after months of pressure from fans of the record-breaking Adult Swim comedy series – but only for one day, and in very limited quantities.

An estimated gazillions of people were disappointed this weekend to find that, after driving for hours in some cases, the recently-resurrected Sczechaun-flavoured chicken nugget sauce they'd been promised was sold out everywhere.

So rare was the elusive Szechuan sauce (which, obviously, played a pivotal role in this season of Rick and Morty), that 64 oz bottles of it were selling for up to $15,000 on eBay ahead of October's promotion.

One of the buyers just happened to be Toronto's own Deadmau5 (a.k.a. Joel Zimmerman.)

As it turns out, the world-famous DJ and producer had more than an incredible set lined up for his hometown show at Rebel Nightclub on Sunday evening.

Deadmau5, playing that night as his alter-ego testpilot, brought his massive bottle of sauce to the club for what he called a "nugget party" mid-show.

He had also purchased thousands of chicken nuggets to share with fans – enough of them "to feed the whole f*cking club," he told audience members.

Wubba Lubba Dub Dub, Deadmau5. You are the hero Toronto needs.

