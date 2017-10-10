Toronto concert breaks out into huge chicken nugget party

Rick and Morty fans want that Mulan McNugget sauce, and – bless their deep fried hearts – McDonald's tried to give it to them.

McDonald's failed.

Fortunately for Toronto, deadmau5 did not.

When @deadmau5 shares his 15k worth of @mcdonalds Szechuan sauce with all of @rebeltoronto Thanks Joel! It only took 3 seasons and we completed the arc! 😂 @rickandmorty @getschwift #szechuansauce #thanksgiving A post shared by Cole Davis (@kohldayvhis) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

The sauce, originally created as a promotion for the 1998 Disney film Mulan, was supposed to be available at McDonald's on Saturday after months of pressure from fans of the record-breaking Adult Swim comedy series – but only for one day, and in very limited quantities.

A post shared by REBEL (@rebeltoronto) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

An estimated gazillions of people were disappointed this weekend to find that, after driving for hours in some cases, the recently-resurrected Sczechaun-flavoured chicken nugget sauce they'd been promised was sold out everywhere.

After a failed attempt of getting Szechuan Sauce at McDonalds on Saturday @deadmau5 came in clutch. Honestly the sauce tastes like ass but nothing better than eating nugs and jammin to some techno Mau5 #testpilot A post shared by Toasta (@joetremblett) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

So rare was the elusive Szechuan sauce (which, obviously, played a pivotal role in this season of Rick and Morty), that 64 oz bottles of it were selling for up to $15,000 on eBay ahead of October's promotion.

One of the buyers just happened to be Toronto's own Deadmau5 (a.k.a. Joel Zimmerman.)

A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

As it turns out, the world-famous DJ and producer had more than an incredible set lined up for his hometown show at Rebel Nightclub on Sunday evening.

Deadmau5, playing that night as his alter-ego testpilot, brought his massive bottle of sauce to the club for what he called a "nugget party" mid-show.

The king of after parties @deadmau5 gives all his Schezwan sauce to everyone at @rebel_toronto. Joel really loves his fans. pic.twitter.com/qVHhrwoeSq — David Pham (@Phamd89) October 9, 2017

He had also purchased thousands of chicken nuggets to share with fans – enough of them "to feed the whole f*cking club," he told audience members.

Thanks again to the man himself, @deadmau5 for hooking up @rebel_toronto with @RickandMorty Mulan Szechuan Sauce! This was my series arc! pic.twitter.com/J4UXDXf75j — Dan Levy (@TheDanLevy) October 9, 2017

Wubba Lubba Dub Dub, Deadmau5. You are the hero Toronto needs.