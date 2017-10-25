Massive crowd sang at Nathan Phillips Square for Gord Downie
Sometimes Toronto is united, and it’s beautiful.
One of these times was last night, when thousands of people gathered downtown to sing in celebration of Gord Downie. The Tragically Hip singer, who died last week, was honoured in song by a huge crowd organized by Choir! Choir! Choir!
The classic Hip songs were all heard, like Bobcaygeon, Courage, and many more.
Towards the end of the show, Mike Downie, the older brother of the late singer, took the stage.
He spoke about Gord’s charity work, especially the Secret Path project and the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund. Fans attending the event were asked by Choir! Choir! Choir! to bring a small donation. The charity works to help with reconciliation and education with Indigenous communities.
Many dressed like Downie for the event, wearing Canadian tuxedos and fashionable hats in an effort to pay tribute to the singer’s iconic style.
The show closed with Ahead by a Century, one of the band’s most recognizable songs.
Join the conversation Load comments