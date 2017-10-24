Someone created a Drake video game to celebrate his birthday

Music
It's a (flappy) bird... It's a (private) plane... It's Canadian multihyphenate Aubrey Graham's head!

In honour of Drake's 31st birthday, a Toronto-based concert listing site just released a browser-based video game about the 6ix God eating cake.

The game, created by Earpool, is essentially Flappy Bird (you know, that game everyone's mom was playing in 2014) but with Drake's head as it appears on the cover of his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.

Much like Flappy Bird, the Drake game (aptly called "Drake Game") is hard, yet addictive – and even more so when you know that getting a high score can pay off in real life.

Earpool is giving away a "Drake inspired prize pack" to players who post screenshots of their high score using the hashtag #HB6G.

The prize pack includes "vinyl, swag, gift certificates to Frings (Drake’s restaurant) and The Real Jerk," according to a release from Earpool, as well as concert tickets for various shows throughout Toronto.

You can play the game right here on Oct. 24th (today) if that's how you want to honour Drake's official birthday.

Drizzy and his friends already celebrated the event this weekend at Casa Loma, but you playing Drake-themed Flappy Bird at your desk is probably just as cool. 

