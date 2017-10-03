Roger Waters takes on Trump in concert at the ACC
English rocker Roger Waters (of Pink Floyd fame) kicked off the Toronto leg of his Us + Them tour Sunday night with a powerful message aimed squarely at Donald Trump.
And he did it without ever actually saying the U.S. president's name.
Waters, who named his tour after a track from Pink Floyd's 1974 album The Dark Side of the Moon, took the stage for almost two-and-a-half hours last night, thrilling fans with a mix of old stuff and new.
"The content is very secret," Waters had said previously of his show. "It'll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75% of it will be old material and 25% will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme."
That theme appears to be related to America's current political climate, if not a critique of capitalism itself, based on what audience members saw.
The multi-sensory experience featured floating pigs with Trump's face on them, graphics of Trump's head with a baby's body, animations of Trump vomiting, images of Trump cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as large displays of words like "RESIST" and "CHARADE."
At one point, Waters and his band played in the dark as a string of Trump quotes filled the screens behind them.
"You know, it really doesn't matter what the media write," read one, "as long as you've got a young and beautiful piece of ass."
Waters is scheduled to play a second show at the Air Canada Centre this evening, as well as a third Toronto show at the same venue on October 13.
Join the conversation Load comments