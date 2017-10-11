Music
NXNE abandons Port Lands in favour of Yonge St. for 2018

One of North America's biggest music festivals wants to avoid suffering the same fate as WayHome by ending its experiment in the Port Lands.

After two years, NXNE has decided to return to its roots for the 2018 edition of the festival, which will see the return of Yonge-Dundas Square, where it's had great success in the past. 

The return to Yonge and Dundas will see part of Yonge Street transformed into a "festival village" for the last two days of the festival, hosting free concerts, outdoor programming, NXNE talk sessions, and comedy shows. 

As with previous years, NXNE will still feature musical acts all over the city at venues like The Garrison and The Horseshoe as part of its Club Land programming.

The much more conveniently located festival will run from June 8 to 17.

