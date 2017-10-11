NXNE abandons Port Lands in favour of Yonge St. for 2018

One of North America's biggest music festivals wants to avoid suffering the same fate as WayHome by ending its experiment in the Port Lands.

After two years, NXNE has decided to return to its roots for the 2018 edition of the festival, which will see the return of Yonge-Dundas Square, where it's had great success in the past.

The festival took heat for the relocation to the Port Lands, as many complained of low daytime attendance and a general feeling of malaise in the parking lot-style venue near the waterfront.

From the inbox: @nxne returns to Yonge-Dundas for June 2018 edition. (Had moved main events to Port Lands; criticized for low attendance.) — Josh O'Kane (@joshokane) October 11, 2017

The news comes as a huge relief to festival goers, some of whom are still sore from the switch.

I'm glad NXNE actually learned from their mistakes and sees the value in its old setup. — claudia 🎃👻 (@claudiaidzik) October 11, 2017

The return to Yonge and Dundas will see part of Yonge Street transformed into a "festival village" for the last two days of the festival, hosting free concerts, outdoor programming, NXNE talk sessions, and comedy shows.

So you're giving up on that stupid Portlands idea, NXNE? I might just want to come back now. — Donna Lowe (@reloweeda) October 11, 2017

As with previous years, NXNE will still feature musical acts all over the city at venues like The Garrison and The Horseshoe as part of its Club Land programming.

The much more conveniently located festival will run from June 8 to 17.