Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
drake and the weeknd

Drake and The Weeknd up for top awards at 2017 AMAs

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Nominations have been announced for the 45th annual American Music Awards, and many are displeased with a lack of women on the list.

They make a valid point. Female artists do seem to be underrepresented among 2017's AMA nominees, especially given how much they contributed to the field this (and every) year.

For the purposes of this article however, I'm pleased to tell you that – when it comes to the total number of award nominations – Toronto is very well represented on the list, indeed.

Drake, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara – all hailing from the GTA – are up for awards this year, but the former two artists (as usual) swept the noms.

The 6ix God is up for Artist of The Year, Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop and Favourite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop.

The Weeknd was nominated in the categories of Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favourite Album - Soul/R&B, Favourite Song - Soul/R&B, and Collaboration of the Year.

Both Torontonian artists appear in the Favourite Album - Pop/Rock category;  Drake for 'More Life' and The Weeknd for 'Starboy.'

Mendes and Cara are nominated for Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock, respectively.

You can vote for who you think should win here (or boycott the entire show in the name of Taylor Swift — I can't tell you what to do). 

The 2017 American Music Awards are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

