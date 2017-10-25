Drake throws a bar mitzvah party for his 31st birthday

Remember when we told you that Drake kept it low key for his birthday this year with an intimate dinner at Casa Loma?

Apparently that was just the pre-party.

TMZ reports that our boy had another, much more-raucous bash in Los Angeles on Monday night with his friends Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelly Rowland, Rae Sremmurd, Tobey McGuire, G-Eazy, Jamie Foxx, Hailey Baldwin and Lamar Odom.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Like the Andy Warhol-themed Casa Loma event, Drake's second 31st birthday party was planned with a single motif in mind: the bar mitzvah.

Being that 31 is 13 in reverse, the age at which a Jewish boy celebrates his bar mitzvah, it was a fitting choice for Drake (who himself had a bar mitzvah in Toronto when he was 13 – and famously danced at others).

My bar mitzvah board 😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Monday night's party, billed as "Aubrey's Re-Bar Mitzvah," featured Papi-themed pizza...

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Many beautiful pimp cups...

⛪️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham...

@treyrichards @jaerichards A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Plus lots of champagne and ice cream for Drizzy.

🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

For the third day in a row, Happy birthday Drake. And happy re-bar mitzvah.