Drake throws a bar mitzvah party for his 31st birthday
Remember when we told you that Drake kept it low key for his birthday this year with an intimate dinner at Casa Loma?
Apparently that was just the pre-party.
TMZ reports that our boy had another, much more-raucous bash in Los Angeles on Monday night with his friends Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelly Rowland, Rae Sremmurd, Tobey McGuire, G-Eazy, Jamie Foxx, Hailey Baldwin and Lamar Odom.
Like the Andy Warhol-themed Casa Loma event, Drake's second 31st birthday party was planned with a single motif in mind: the bar mitzvah.
Being that 31 is 13 in reverse, the age at which a Jewish boy celebrates his bar mitzvah, it was a fitting choice for Drake (who himself had a bar mitzvah in Toronto when he was 13 – and famously danced at others).
Monday night's party, billed as "Aubrey's Re-Bar Mitzvah," featured Papi-themed pizza...
Many beautiful pimp cups...
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham...
Plus lots of champagne and ice cream for Drizzy.
For the third day in a row, Happy birthday Drake. And happy re-bar mitzvah.
Join the conversation Load comments