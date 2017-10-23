Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
drake casa loma

Drake just celebrated his birthday at Casa Loma

Today in "parties I wish I'd been invited to," Drake just celebrated his 31st birthday with an intimate, yet lavish bash at Toronto's Casa Loma.

The Saturday night festivities started out with a Raptors game for Drizzy and his friends – some of whom sat court side and some of whom were on the court.

That’s not Fred Van Vleet...that’s me

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, members of Drake's OVO crew and other close friends then joined the hip hop mogul at Casa Loma's fancy new BlueBlood Steakhouse for a private dinner.

💙🍊

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Aubrey himself ate with his mom, Sandi Graham, and other family members before kicking off the "Boy meets Warhol"-themed pre-birthday jam.

Drake's actual birthday, in case you forgot, is tomorrow – October 24th.

Das me.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The artist formerly known as Jimmy Brooks shared dozens of photos from his party on Sunday, but, as usual, the best stuff could be found Saturday night via @champagnepapi's Instagram Stories feed.

The (almost) birthday boy brought his fans right into the action with videos of himself walking through the halls of Casa Loma, chilling on the castle's balcony, vaping with friends and dancing to Cardi B's addictive hit single Bodak Yellow.

It looked like a fun time, but Drake stans have noted that the rapper's birthday celebrations were more subdued this year than last. For his 30th birthday party, Drizzy hosted an L.A. bash attended by A-lister friends like Jamie Foxx, Taylor Swift, John Meyer and Katy Perry.

💙🍊

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Is Jamie Foxx as cool as Drake's mom? Is Taylor Swift as cool as Casa Loma?

You can be the judge the of that for now - but when Drake finally gives in to the wishes of his city, buys Casa Loma and renames it Casa Yolo, the answer to the latter question will be a definitive "no."

Sorry Taylor. Happy Birthday, Drake!

Lead photo by

Champagne Papi

