WayHome says it's not coming back after three year run

Sad news for music lovers as WayHome announced today it won't be coming back in 2018. No reasons were given but already fans have been responding with tears and shrugs on Twitter.

The festival began three years ago and has since taken up a primary spot amongst Canadian music festivals, rivalling only that of Montreal's Osheaga  in terms of size and scale.

But this year WayHome was plagued with low ticket sales, a result many pinpointed on their lacklustre lineup compared to previous years.

There's no word on whether WayHome will return in a different form in the future although organizers seem to be at least leaving the door open for a second act.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

