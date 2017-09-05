WayHome says it's not coming back after three year run

Sad news for music lovers as WayHome announced today it won't be coming back in 2018. No reasons were given but already fans have been responding with tears and shrugs on Twitter.

This isn’t goodbye, just see you later✌️

More info here 👉 https://t.co/U8JF1g6ua1 pic.twitter.com/rgunZjpUSC — WayHome Music & Arts (@wayhomefestival) September 5, 2017

The festival began three years ago and has since taken up a primary spot amongst Canadian music festivals, rivalling only that of Montreal's Osheaga in terms of size and scale.

Truly a sad day for festival lovers out there. WayHome was one of the good ones. — EDM Canada (@edm_canada) September 5, 2017

But this year WayHome was plagued with low ticket sales, a result many pinpointed on their lacklustre lineup compared to previous years.

Sad that there's no WayHome next year 😢 — Cayt 🌸 (@WeggCaytlin) September 5, 2017

There's no word on whether WayHome will return in a different form in the future although organizers seem to be at least leaving the door open for a second act.