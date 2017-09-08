Someone created a parody Fyre Festival event in Toronto

Beaches, sand, concrete, broken glass... This is what you can expect at this year's Fyre Fest North in Toronto.

What would a Toronto version of the Fyre Festival look like? Some wiseacre sought to answer that by creating a Facebook event to parody the doomed Fyre Festival — you know, the one that ended in lawsuits, bankruptcy, and the saddest bread and cheese sandwich the internet has ever seen.

Along with the promise of "the most exquisite creations on one of our dining yachts (dressed up as food trucks for the authentic festival experience)," festival-goers can enjoy "one of our 173 exclusive VIP booths" and "experience some of the best DJs to have ever visited Ibiza!"

It all goes down at the Guvernment, you know the nightclub that was demolished for condos a couple of years ago.

The pricing package tops out at $19,900 for the Black Card Level, $27,500 for Centurion Card Level, $37,900 for the exclusive Palladium Card Level. But, be warned, the ticket policy stresses there are "NO REFUNDS, NO EXCHANGES, NO LAWYERS."

Other, more reasonable stipulations note that "attendees must sign waiver and power of attorney at the gate."

Act fast! Only the "6th tier" experience is still available.