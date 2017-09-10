Kendrick Lamar just did a surprise show in Toronto
The last few days have seen a ton of the music world's biggest stars take the stage in Toronto -Drake, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd - and most recently Kendrick Lamar.
The hip-hop star surprised fans when he performed last night at The Four Seasons Hotel for Canada Goose's 60th Anniversary party, part of the TIFF celebrations happening this week.
He was in Toronto earlier this summer as part of The Damn Tour and appeared at a one day pop-up shop event at Livestock on Spadina that drew huge crowds and long lines.
Epic night w/ @kendricklamar at @CanadaGooseInc 60th Anniversary at @FSToronto in #Toronto pic.twitter.com/D8ZAfxpxTU— Stilez (@stilez) September 10, 2017
Lamar has made a huge name for himself internationally in recent years and Toronto holds a special place in its heart for him.
