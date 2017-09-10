Kendrick Lamar just did a surprise show in Toronto

The last few days have seen a ton of the music world's biggest stars take the stage in Toronto -Drake, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd - and most recently Kendrick Lamar.

The hip-hop star surprised fans when he performed last night at The Four Seasons Hotel for Canada Goose's 60th Anniversary party, part of the TIFF celebrations happening this week.

A post shared by Rudy Valentino (@rvalentino21) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

He was in Toronto earlier this summer as part of The Damn Tour and appeared at a one day pop-up shop event at Livestock on Spadina that drew huge crowds and long lines.

Lamar has made a huge name for himself internationally in recent years and Toronto holds a special place in its heart for him.