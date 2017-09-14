Shawn Mendes says he was roughed up by Drake's bodyguards

Ask a group of 13-year-old girls about Shawn Mendes. Then, ask a group of very serious grown men about Shawn Mendes.

Now you have some context to help understand the story of how a famous Toronto singer got roughed-up by the bodyguards of another famous Toronto singer at yet another famous Toronto singer's concert in Toronto.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon that aired last night, 19 year old Mendes revealed that he'd recently had an embarrassing run-in with Drake's security team.

"The other night, I was in Toronto and I went to see The Weeknd," he told Fallon. "I'm watching The Weeknd, and we're up on this riser, and Drake's also there watching the show with like another few artists and stuff."

Seeing that he'd already met Drake twice, and that they were both in the V.I.P. section, Mendes thought he'd go over and say hi to his idol.

"Drake was just like the God because I'm from Toronto and meeting him was like this really crazy thing," Mendes told Fallon of their first encounter at the AMAs last November.

Unfortunately for Mendes, Drake didn't notice him approaching.

The younger artist reached out to touch the 6ix God and get his attention, but Drake's "six-foot-six, 300 pound" security guard prevented that from happening. Immediately.

"Next thing I know I’m like in the middle of The Weeknd show with my arm hooked behind my back," said Mendes to Fallon. "And in my eyes, I knew it was like, 'Help me please, Drake.'"

Naturally, Champagne Papi saw what was going on and saved the day by explaining to the bouncer that Mendes was a singer too.

Laughing, Mendes says that while he was terrified at the time, the security guard "was doing his job" and everything turned out fine.

Moral of the story?

You can have 25 million Instagram followers and elicit Bieber-level screams from crowds of girls, but, as Mendes warns, "Don't expect everybody to know who you are."