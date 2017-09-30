Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 5 hours ago
concerts toronto october

14 must-see concerts in Toronto this October

Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 5 hours ago
Concerts in Toronto this October honour the spirit of the spookiest month with enough goth, metal and shock rock to fill several graveyards, but there’s also a pleasant dose of pop to cut through all the heaviness.

Get your freak on with Marilyn Manson, Gwar, Guns n Roses, Goblin and Twiztid (hey, Juggalos are relevant now), or opt for lighter fare from Halsey, Kid Cudi, Future Islands and Alt-J. If you’re already missing fest season, get your fix with annual punk celebration Not Dead Yet, the Music Gallery’s X Avant XII and Next Music from Tokyo.

    • Harry Styles
      October 4
      Harry Styles
      Prominent survivor of the modern boy-band era, Styles has transitioned to mature songwriter-type with his eponymous debut. The first tour comes to little ol' Massey, but rest assured there’s a bigger ACC gig planned for 2018.
      Massey Hall
    • Zola Jesus
      October 6
      Zola Jesus
      Nika Roza Danilova went through some tough personal experiences after releasing her last album, but those emotions have been funnelled into the stunning Okovi, arguably her best work to date. Catch her in Longboat Hall's brick-walled intimacy.
      The Garrison
    • Azealia Banks
      October 8
      Azealia Banks
      Tough to root for her at this point, but if you can look past all the headline-grabbing foolishness, Banks’s house fusion and searing rhymes are worth remembering. It certainly won’t be boring when she swings by this month.
      The Opera House
    • The Pack A.D.
      October 12
      The Pack A.D.
      The loud Vancouver duo seems set to inch closer to power-pop greatness with the tease of their upcoming new LP Dollhouse, and will hit the ‘Shoe the day before its release.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • Wolf Parade
      October 13
      Wolf Parade
      Despite the six-year break, Wolf Parade have been warmly welcomed back to the Canadian Indie Darling Club and are ready to move past 2005 nostalgia with Cry Cry Cry, out next week. NYC’s 90s-inspired Charly Bliss opens.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Paramore
      October 13
      Paramore
      A guilty pleasure of many rock purists (admit it jerks, they’re hooky as hell and Hayley’s voice continuously rules, come at me) will showcase their more recent embrace of synths, with Best Coast tagging along.
      Massey Hall
    • D.O.A
      October 14
      D.O.A
      Horseshoe Tavern is celebrating its 70 years with a string of high-profile alumni revisiting the stage. After Billy Bragg’s three-night sellout, legendary punks DOA are next to honour the historic venue.
      Horseshoe tavern
    • Kesha
      October 16
      Kesha
      Despite ongoing legal turmoil, the glittery pop weirdo just scored a major victory with her first new album in roughly five years, embraced by critics as much as by fans. Hear what the real Kesha sounds like at Rebel.
      Rebel
    • Foxmoulder
      October 20
      Foxmoulder
      Few know them outside local punk circles, but this band has long been a pillar in Toronto hardcore, proudly wearing the “screamo” tag and wrecking ears most of this decade. They’re breaking up, so say goodbye and support a great DIY space.
      D-Beastro
    • The War On Drugs
      October 21
      The War On Drugs
      Feels like yesterday we watched these dudes climb to prominence amidst a barrage of baffling Mark Kozelek insults. Now they’re on a major label - the same label who signed the “Cash me Outside” girl for whatever reason, so good sign?
      Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall
    • Chelsea Wolfe
      October 21
      Chelsea Wolfe
      Converge’s Kurt Ballou produced the new Hiss Spun, Wolfe's latest effort to plumb the depths of bleakness to beautiful effect, so expect her to be at peak bone-shaking heaviness at the Opera House (close to Halloween, fittingly).
      The Opera House
    • Tori Amos
      October 30
      Tori Amos
      The illustrious piano-plinking songstress has just released her 15th studio LP and will bring her stirring compositions for a one-night stand at Massey.
      Massey Hall
    • Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile
      October 31
      Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile
      These solo stars from opposite ends of the planet combined their distinctively dry songwriting powers for a collab album, and have assembled an all-star indie band featuring members of Sleater-Kinney, Warpaint and others to tour with them.
      Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall
    • Katy Perry Witness World Tour
      October 31
      Katy Perry Witness World Tour
      Katy Perry brings her enormous Witness World Tour to Toronto for the first of back to back nights at the ACC. If you like big budget theatrics, multiple outfit changes, and general pomp, this is the ticket.
      ACC
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

