14 must-see concerts in Toronto this October

Concerts in Toronto this October honour the spirit of the spookiest month with enough goth, metal and shock rock to fill several graveyards, but there’s also a pleasant dose of pop to cut through all the heaviness.
Get your freak on with Marilyn Manson, Gwar, Guns n Roses, Goblin and Twiztid (hey, Juggalos are relevant now), or opt for lighter fare from Halsey, Kid Cudi, Future Islands and Alt-J. If you’re already missing fest season, get your fix with annual punk celebration Not Dead Yet, the Music Gallery’s X Avant XII and Next Music from Tokyo.