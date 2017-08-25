K-Pop band Seventeen lands in Toronto and people are going wild
Seventeen, the 17-member boy band from South Korea have landed in Toronto and people are freaking out. Currently there's a lineup snaking around the block outside of Massey Hall, the site of tonight's concert.
They were also greeted by throngs of fans when they arrived at Pearson last night.
The K-pop group has become a world-wide sensation over the past two years as the wave of K-pop music has finally reached North America.
They were recently listed by Billboard as one of the Top 10 Most Popular K-pop Acts on Tumblr, and Rolling Stone included them as one of the best acts featured at KCON in LA this month.
Woozi @ Toronto airport #Woozi #seventeen #DiamondEdgeinToronto pic.twitter.com/qM97UtDUqS— Lucas @ svt (@D8yeon) August 24, 2017
Diamond Edge marks the groups first international tour, featuring a stop in Toronto tonight for a sold out concert at Massey Hall.
to everyone seeing seventeen in toronto today, im so happy for you!! have fun and be safe!! 💖💖— adri ♡'s svt so much (@perfunjts) August 25, 2017
The group is part of the reimagining of the traditional boy band with their androgynous style, and a larger trend in K-pop that is challenging gender roles and male masculinity.
We will serve these for free on Toronto concert today.— StayBesideight (@staybesideight) August 25, 2017
We will post place and time later. 😉😉#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN #디에잇 #THE8 #徐明浩 #서명호 pic.twitter.com/KjxUNUG1RY
With the arrival of Seventeen, the K-pop invasion has only just begun.
