Music
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
seventeen concert toronto

K-Pop band Seventeen lands in Toronto and people are going wild

Seventeen, the 17-member boy band from South Korea have landed in Toronto and people are freaking out. Currently there's a lineup snaking around the block outside of Massey Hall, the site of tonight's concert.

They were also greeted by throngs of fans when they arrived at Pearson last night.

The K-pop group has become a world-wide sensation over the past two years as the wave of K-pop music has finally reached North America.

They were recently listed by Billboard as one of the Top 10 Most Popular K-pop Acts on Tumblr, and Rolling Stone included them as one of the best acts featured at KCON in LA this month.

Diamond Edge marks the groups first international tour, featuring a stop in Toronto tonight for a sold out concert at Massey Hall.

The group is part of the reimagining of the traditional boy band with their androgynous style, and a larger trend in K-pop that is challenging gender roles and male masculinity.

Lead photo by

notjksevie outside Massey Hall

