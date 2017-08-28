Bruce Springsteen coming to Toronto for blowout concert

The Boss is returning to Toronto. Bruce Springsteen is set to headline the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games, on from September 23 to 30 at venues across the city.

The concert, happening at the Air Canada Centre, will also include big names like Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de Pirate. Tickets start at $60 each.

Bruce will give a special performance at the @InvictusToronto Closing Ceremony on Sept. 30. Tix on sale now. #IG2017 https://t.co/J4LQO6PMUF — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 28, 2017

The Invictus Games is perhaps best known as the project headed by Prince Harry where injured and ill service men and women from 17 nations around the world compete in a variety of athletic competitions. Toronto was chosen to host this year as part of its ongoing #Canada150 celebrations.

The games aim to promote more understanding of the individuals who serve their countries. Likewise, Springsteen's music often explores themes surrounding patriotism and nationhood through the stories of everyday people.