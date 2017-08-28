Music
Lisa Power
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bruce springsteen toronto

Bruce Springsteen coming to Toronto for blowout concert

Music
Lisa Power
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Boss is returning to Toronto. Bruce Springsteen is set to headline the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games, on from September 23 to 30 at venues across the city.

The concert, happening at the Air Canada Centre, will also include big names like Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de Pirate. Tickets start at $60 each.

The Invictus Games is perhaps best known as the project headed by Prince Harry where injured and ill service men and women from 17 nations around the world compete in a variety of athletic competitions. Toronto was chosen to host this year as part of its ongoing #Canada150 celebrations. 

The games aim to promote more understanding of the individuals who serve their countries. Likewise, Springsteen's music often explores themes surrounding patriotism and nationhood through the stories of everyday people. 

Lead photo by

Duncan Barnes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Bruce Springsteen coming to Toronto for blowout concert

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this September

Toronto orchestra shut down over fat-shaming controversy

K-Pop band Seventeen lands in Toronto and people are going wild

Drake just played a surprise show in Toronto

Rapper cancels Toronto show after looking directly at eclipse

Toronto is shutting down King St. for an epic rap battle

Drake just showed off his swanky Toronto condo