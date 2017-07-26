Toronto crowds go wild at Kendrick Lamar concert

It's a good thing Kendrick Lamar is making two stops in Toronto because it seems like local fans can't get enough of the American rap superstar.

Lineups stretched along multiple city blocks yesterday as folks waited to get inside the Kendrick pop-up store at Livestock's Spadina Avenue location.

Along with merch, some even got to see Kendrick because he actually made an appearance mid-way through the afternoon.

That, however, was well before he packed the ACC for the first Toronto stop in on his D.A.M.N. tour. Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. opened.

Those in the audience who screamed along to his songs, including his biggest single right now - "Humble."

The last time Kendrick headlined a show here was back in 2013 when he took over the Sound Academy (now Rebel). He also played at the first-ever WayHome in 2015.

He'll soon be back at the ACC when he returns to Toronto on August 23.