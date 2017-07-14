Toronto’s most famous choir gets pumped for Game of Thrones

Season seven of Game of Thrones will finally premiere this Sunday, July 16 - and it's perfect, because it truly feels like winter is coming in Toronto.

If you aren't already excited to return to Westeros, you will be after watching Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! perform the show's theme song at the back of Clinton's Tavern.

Choir! takes on Ramin Djawadi's now iconic Game of Throne's theme and performs it in harmony, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar.