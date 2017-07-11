Toronto is getting a Burning Man party this month

Toronto's very own fire-breathing dragon bus is about to ride like a bat out of hell down to the Nevada desert for the 2017 Burning Man Festival, and someone's throwing a fiery send-off party to celebrate.

Dubbed Metaverse 2.0, the massive outdoor party is happening in a brand new outdoor venue organizers are calling The Sands on Sunday, July 23.

A post shared by Heavy Meta Dragon 🔥 (@heavymetadragon) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Located within a tree-lined lot at 158 Sterling Rd., in the Junction Triangle, the party is a fundraiser to help send the flaming monster on wheels to Burning Man as "Canada's largest art car."

The event's slated to be an apocalyptic mini-music festival complete with art installations, food trucks, a licensed bar, a lounge area and other Mad Max-vibe surprises.

A post shared by Heavy Meta Dragon 🔥 (@heavymetadragon) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Folks will also be able to get up close and personal with the 19-foot beast called Heavy Meta, which blasts fire and includes a stage for concerts, a 10,000 watt sound system, and animatronic effects.

Musical guests on July 23 include Hatiras, Ben Cormier, Matt Von Wilde, MRKG, Sierra and Steintology with lighting effects and lasers shows from Lumatronic and Prsmtx.

The costume theme is future Viking and tickets start at $15.