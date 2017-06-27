Free outdoor concerts at Yonge & Dundas all summer

Free live music isn't hard to find in Toronto, especially if you find yourself near Yonge-Dundas Square. Not only does this central meeting point show free movies once a week, but it also hosts free concerts every Friday night in partnership with Canada's Music Incubator.

Indie Friday shows begin at 8 p.m., span quite a few musical genres, and you guessed it, they're all free.

Here is the full summer 2017 music lineup at Yonge-Dundas Square.

July 7

Turbo Street Funk and Five Alarm Funk

July 14

The Pick Brothers Band and Ria Mae

July 21

Ginger Ale & The Monowhales and The Pack A.D.

July 28

Jace Martin and The Derek Miller Band

August 4

Zaki Ibrahim

August 11

Alex Veliz and Michelle Treacy

August 18

Hunter Siegel

August 25

Terra Lighfoot and Klooch

September 1

Exco Levi and High Priest

September 8

Wildlife and The Deep Dark Woods