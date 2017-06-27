Free outdoor concerts at Yonge & Dundas all summer
Free live music isn't hard to find in Toronto, especially if you find yourself near Yonge-Dundas Square. Not only does this central meeting point show free movies once a week, but it also hosts free concerts every Friday night in partnership with Canada's Music Incubator.
Indie Friday shows begin at 8 p.m., span quite a few musical genres, and you guessed it, they're all free.
Here is the full summer 2017 music lineup at Yonge-Dundas Square.
Turbo Street Funk and Five Alarm Funk
The Pick Brothers Band and Ria Mae
Ginger Ale & The Monowhales and The Pack A.D.
Jace Martin and The Derek Miller Band
Alex Veliz and Michelle Treacy
Ian Muttoo
