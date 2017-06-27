12 must-see concerts in Toronto this July

Must-see concerts in Toronto this July deliver tons of mega-talent to our largest venues, coupled with a sprinkle of indie up-and-comers, electronic greats, future folk stars and the requisite blast of summer festivals.

Fear not, electro fans: the Port Lands has stepped in to save this year’s Electric Island from the floods, plus there’s Bud Light Dreams returning to the much drier Echo Beach. Elsewhere, there’s Woodbine Queen’s Plate, the The Beaches Jazz Festival, Afrofest and Toronoise.

The co-headliners are strong this month: honourable mentions go to double-stuffed tours with Muse and 30 Seconds to Mars and Incubus and Jimmy Eat World. Plus, look out for Queen with Adam Lambert, Iron Maiden, Thurston Moore and Belle and Sebastian.

Here are the top picks for concerts this July.