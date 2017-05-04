Toronto now has an opera singing Uber driver

A Toronto Uber driver has channeled his inner Pavarotti to serenade riders in the city.

In a video posted to YouTube, you can see the whole on-demand opera. The passenger who filmed the concert writes that they were on their way to the Distillery District at the time.

The driver apparently asked his passenger if it was okay to sing and once he got the go ahead, he belted out Eduardo di Capua's "O Sole Mio" in Italian.

Bravo indeed.