Free outdoor concerts return to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

You'll soon be able to take your lunch break outside again, so why not pass that eatable hour with some free live music?

Yonge-Dundas Square has announced its Lunchtime Live! series for summer 2017. It launches May 15 with a show from Alberta's Command Sisters. The series continues every Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. until Jun 12.

Lunchtime Live! then takes a hiatus for most of the summer to make room for other programming, but returns from September 4 to October 2.

Here's a rundown of the shows.

Yonge-Dundas Square will also host Indie Fridays starting June 24 until September 2, and free City Cinema every Tuesday from June 27 to August 29. Programming for these two event series hasn't been announced yet.